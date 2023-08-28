Biden traveling to Vietnam following G-20 summit next month

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Kahului Airport, Kahului, Hawaii, U.S., August 21, 2023.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following the Group of 20 summit in India to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders, according to the White House.

“The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand our people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.