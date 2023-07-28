(CNN) — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday amending the Uniform Code of Military Justice by transferring key decision-making authorities outside the military chain of command in cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, murder and other serious crimes.

According to a fact sheet shared with CNN previewing the executive order, the changes “represent the most significant transformation of the military justice system since the UCMJ was established in 1950.” Key among them is the establishment of rules to govern the newly formed Offices of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC) which, composed of a panel of independent military prosecutors, would make prosecutorial decisions involving sexual assault and other violent crimes.