(CNN) — President Joe Biden is expected to deploy new attacks on Republicans in an economic speech on Thursday, just weeks ahead of a deadline to keep the government open past the end of the month.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn pitched Biden’s speech as “another major economic address today laying out the next chapter of the Bidenomics vs. MAGAnomics contrast: What’s at stake for the American people in debates about the federal budget” in a memo to Democratic lawmakers and political allies Thursday.