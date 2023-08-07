Biden’s student loan policies continue to face legal challenges

Legal challenges are continuing to target some of President Joe Biden’s student loan policies.

 Hans Gutknecht/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

(CNN) — Legal challenges are continuing to target some of President Joe Biden’s student loan policies.

While the president’s major student loan forgiveness program was blocked by the Supreme Court in late June, the Biden administration is also facing lawsuits over some of its other policy changes aimed at making it easier for borrowers to pay back their loans.

CNN’s DJ Judd contributed to this report.