Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Friday, blocking millions of borrowers from receiving up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief, just months before student loan payments are set to restart after a yearslong pause.

Biden had announced the student loan forgiveness program last August, but it never took effect, having been tied up in the courts for months.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.