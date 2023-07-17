(CNN) — As the start of summer brought several landmark Supreme Court rulings that jerked the law to the right, across the street, the Democratic-controlled Senate was confirming judicial nominees whose progressive legal backgrounds served as a foil to the direction the conservative justices were heading.

Two weeks after the court handed down a ruling weakening federal protections for striking workers, the Senate put on a California federal court Casey Pitts, a labor lawyer who had helped fend off a legal challenge to a pro-union law in Seattle.