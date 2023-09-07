(CNN) — Joe Biden’s defenders downplayed worries over his age and poor poll numbers on Thursday as the president faced a fresh wave of concern related to his ability to serve a second term.

A CNN poll released Thursday morning showed the president’s approval rating significantly underwater with just 39% of those polled approving of the job he’s doing as president. Significantly, about three-quarters of Americans say they are concerned Biden’s age might negatively affect his current level of physical and mental competence and his ability to serve another full term if reelected. The poll also showed that there is no clear leader between Biden and former President Donald Trump, the front-runner to challenge him in November 2024.

CNN’s Donald Judd and David Wright contributed to this report.