(CNN) — For a few fleeting months in 2021, it looked like President Joe Biden was making great strides in his promise to even the playing field for more Americans.

Even before his inauguration, he laid out a $1.9 trillion vision that called for bigger stimulus checks, more aid for the unemployed, the hungry and small businesses. As part of his American Rescue Plan proposal, Biden wanted to increase the child tax credit and make it available to more lower-income families, as well as help make child care more affordable. And he called for greatly expanding subsidies for Affordable Care Act plans and reinstating pandemic paid sick and family leave benefits.

CNN’s Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.