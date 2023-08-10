Biden plans to make abortion rights a key part of his reelection fight, campaign manager says

President Joe Biden will lean into protecting abortion rights on the 2024 campaign trail, his campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, told CNN on August 10 in her first live television interview.

The strategy encapsulates the sharp evolution Biden has made on abortion rights, which has been a charged issue for a president who has witnessed up close the changing politics of abortion over the half-century span of his career. Long one of the Democratic Party’s most moderate voices on abortion, Biden has reckoned with personal qualms rooted in his Catholic faith.