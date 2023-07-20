(CNN) — President Joe Biden met briefly with a top auto union chief Wednesday, a White House official tells CNN, as talks between the United Auto Workers and the Big Three US automakers continue ahead of a potentially damaging strike.

UAW leadership was at the White House for a meeting to brief senior staff on their positions Wednesday in the West Wing. Biden got wind of the meeting and asked to meet directly with the union’s president, Shawn Fain, who has previously called out the administration on its support for electric vehicles.