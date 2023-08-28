(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday marked the 60th anniversary the March on Washington while issuing a stark warning about the rise of extremism in the United States in the wake of the racist shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend.

“A lot’s happening around things you wouldn’t think would be happening today on the anniversary of the 60 years of the March,” Biden said, referencing the shooting in Jacksonville that left three Black people dead when a White gunman opened fire at a Dollar General store. The gunman left racist writings and used racial slurs before launching the attack.