(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday celebrates Labor Day in Philadelphia as he courts one of his most important constituencies at a moment when the labor movement is attempting to reassert its strength.

Biden’s trip to the City of Brotherly Love – one of his most frequent stops for presidential travel – will mark his latest attempt to woo the union members who have made up the backbone of his political coalition for decades. He is set to speak to a local sheet metal workers union hall.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Betsy Klein, Sam Fossum, Kevin Liptak and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.