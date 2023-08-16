(CNN) — President Joe Biden celebrated the first anniversary of his administration’s signature climate and health care law on Wednesday – and knocked Republicans for opposing the measure during a lively event in the White House’s East Room.

“The idea that not one single Republican voted for it, you know, I and I know my colleagues know this, and I’ve had several of my former Republican colleagues in the Senate come to me and say they agreed,” Biden said “But the reason they did that was they said ‘Joe, if I vote for X, Y or Z, they’re gonna primary and it’ll cost me my election.’ Not a lot of political courage, but an explanation of why a lot of people believe what we’re doing is right, but are just a little worried in this environment.”