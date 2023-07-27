(CNN) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks in Washington, DC, Thursday, paying tribute to the nation’s 33rd president – who, 75 years ago this week, signed an executive order desegregating the US military – while issuing a scathing rebuke of Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who’s now blocked more than 270 military promotions over his opposition to the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

“The Republican Party used to always support the military, but today they’re undermining the military. The senior senator from Alabama, who claims to support our troops, is now blocking more than 300 military operations with his extreme political agenda,” Biden said in remarks to the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives. “Tens of thousands of America’s daughters and sons are deployed around the world tonight, keeping us safe from immense national security challenges, but the senator from Alabama is not.”