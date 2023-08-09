(CNN) — As President Joe Biden touts his environmental record this week in the West – designating a new national monument at the Grand Canyon and highlighting legislative accomplishments like the Inflation Reduction Act – the US Department of Justice is waging a legal battle over whether a landmark youth climate lawsuit should even be allowed to go to trial.

The case, Juliana v. United States, is a constitutional climate complaint first brought in 2015 by a group of 21 young people who are now aged 15 to 27. It argues that by continuing to burn planet-warming fossil fuels, the federal government is harming this young generation’s constitutionally provided rights to life, liberty and property.