Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House, months after expressing skepticism as her far-right government took hold.

But the initial wariness towards Meloni – fueled by fierce rhetoric toward migration, the European Union and gay rights – appears to have subsided as the prime minister shifts toward the center. The White House has viewed the prime minister as a strong partner in the effort to aid Ukraine. Meloni has also signaled a willingness to pull Italy out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.