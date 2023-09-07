New Delhi (CNN) — President Joe Biden arrives in New Delhi on Friday for the annual gathering of the Group of 20 with plans to counter mounting military and economic aggression from Russia and China, while also demonstrating the US’s commitment to developing countries.

That the autocratic leaders of those two nations – each themselves a member of the G20 – are skipping this year’s summit only underscores the fractures coursing through the gathering of the world’s largest economies.