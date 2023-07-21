Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead Navy By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 21, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — President Joe Biden has selected Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a senior administration official told CNN.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Yakima PD: 30-year-old man fatally shot on East Race Street Yakima PD: Suspect fatally shot man at intersection after following him from restuarant 25-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Wapato Washington jury awards $2.5 million in kratom death case Latest News Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game Toxic algal bloom found in lake at Hisey Park West Nile Virus found in Benton County More News