(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is making a new digital ad buy highlighting former President Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates’ hardline abortion stances, according to a Biden campaign aide, as the campaign looks to find its footing in the 2024 race.

The latest push to spotlight Republican efforts to restrict abortion nationwide comes amid bad poll numbers for the president. A CNN poll released Thursday showed Biden has broadly negative job ratings overall and there are widespread concerns about his age and decreased confidence among Democratic-aligned voters.