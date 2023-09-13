(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s campaign is assembling top donors in Chicago this week with questions looming about how the campaign’s high dollar and grassroots donor operations will fare as a key fundraising deadline approaches at month’s end.

The multi-day confab, which is set to begin Wednesday, will give donors a chance to hear from Democratic officials and Biden advisers about the campaign’s strategy and goals as the president’s reelection operation nears the five-month mark. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak to the gathering on Wednesday evening and attendees are also expected to hear more about plans for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next summer.