Biden calls for immediate release of Nigerien President Bazoum

President Joe Biden and Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum appear in this split image.

 Getty Images/AP

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday called for the immediate release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in a written statement commemorating Niger’s Independence Day, saying the US “stands with the people of Niger” as the country faces a “grave challenge to its democracy.”

This marks the first time Biden has commented on the situation in Niger since last week’s military takeover.

