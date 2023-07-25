(CNN) — The White House is taking new steps to improve access to online services for Americans with disabilities, working to eliminate disparities with a new rule establishing accessibility standards for state and local governments’ web and mobile app-based services.

The new rule, which comes on the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, is aimed at addressing challenges for web and mobile-based services such as voter registration, filing taxes, applying for social services, registering for vaccines, getting information on public transit, and taking online courses, the White House said in a fact sheet.