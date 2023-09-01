(CNN) — The Biden administration is asking Congress for an additional $4 billion to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund, pointing to what it says is a particularly brutal stretch of natural disasters across the nation.

Friday’s request – which is in addition to one made last month for $12 billion – comes a day after President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass more relief funds for FEMA during remarks on Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida earlier this week and has caused damage in several states.

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Kevin Liptak, Ella Nilsen and Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.