(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s administration plans to detail new rules Wednesday limiting US investments in advanced technology industries in China, according to people familiar with the plans, in an effort to protect national security at a moment of heightened tension with Beijing.

The new rules are expected to place significant restrictions on investments by US private equity and venture capital firms, as well as joint ventures, in Chinese artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors. The rules had been expected to be structured as a pilot program, which will take effect in several months. The rules will be subject to a public comment period.