(CNN) — The Biden administration on Wednesday took action against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko to mark the third anniversary of the fraudulent election in Belarus and the strongman leader’s brutal crackdown on protesters.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on eight individuals and five entities, including “several entities involved in the Belarusian regime’s continued civil society repression, complicity in the Russian Federation’s unjustified war in Ukraine and enrichment of repressive Belarusian regime leader” Lukashenko. They also identified one aircraft as blocked property.