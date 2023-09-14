Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block ruling that limits its communication with social media companies

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to pause an appeals court ruling that limits the ability of the White House and key agencies to communicate with social media companies about content related to Covid-19 and elections the government views as misinformation.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The administration is looking to undo an injunction issued last week by the conservative 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. While the injunction was scaled back from a more restrictive trial court order, it still puts strict limitations on the government’s ability to interact with social media platforms.

