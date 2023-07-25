(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce new action to guarantee access to mental health care, unveiling a proposed rule that would ensure mental health benefits on private insurance plans more closely mirror physical health benefits.

The proposed rule would reinforce 2008’s Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) by requiring insurance providers to update health plans “to make sure people have equivalent access between their mental health and medical benefits,” according to an administration fact sheet shared with CNN ahead of Tuesday’s announcement,