Attorney disciplinary committee recommends Rudy Giuliani be disbarred for 2020 election legal work

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani departs federal court on Friday, May 19, in Washington, DC.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

(CNN) — An attorney disciplinary committee has recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred in Washington, DC, for his efforts on behalf of then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee, which weighs cases of legal ethics and attorney misconduct in the District of Columbia, issued the report and recommendation on Giuliani on Friday following a lawyer misconduct hearing for Giuliani in December that functioned like a trial.