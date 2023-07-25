Arkansas man who beat officer with flagpole on January 6 sentenced to 4 years in prison

(CNN) — A 44-year-old Arkansas man who beat a police officer with a flagpole during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

Peter Stager pleaded guilty to “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon,” according to a release from the Department of Justice.