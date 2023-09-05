(CNN) — A federal appeals panel on Tuesday declined to issue a broad order blocking special counsel Jack Smith’s team from accessing data from Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone that was seized by the FBI, and sent the case back to a lower court for further litigation over what material investigators can examine.

Federal investigators seized Perry’s phone in August 2022 while investigating the efforts by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the 2020 election. However, Smith’s team hasn’t yet examined the material, which was set aside while Perry’s legal challenges play out.