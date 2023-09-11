(CNN) — Alabama asked the Supreme Court on Monday evening to freeze a lower court ruling that blocks the state’s newly drawn congressional map, in a filing that critics say defies a Supreme Court opinion that was issued just three months ago.

In a new filing submitted to Justice Clarence Thomas, who oversees emergency matters arising from that part of the country, Alabama state officials are asking for the high court to put the lower court ruling on pause by October 1. But they said the ruling could be put on hold as late as October 3, when lower court proceedings are scheduled for adopting another map to replace the congressional map drawn by the state.

