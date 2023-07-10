Washington (CNN) — Actor Hill Harper announced on Monday his plans to run for US Senate in Michigan to fill retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat.

“We can all feel it: D.C just isn’t getting things done for people. We need representatives who’ll take on special interests, get money out of politics, and make our government work for all of us. That’s why today, I’m announcing my campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan,” he tweeted on Monday.