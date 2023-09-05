Supreme Court Student Loans

Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University, demonstrates Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Washington (CNN) — More than 4 million people have so far enrolled in President Joe Biden’s new repayment plan, known as SAVE, which promises to lower their monthly bills as student loan payments are set to resume in October after a yearslong pandemic-related pause.

Launched earlier this summer, the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) plan is available to most people with federal student loans and can provide significant relief to borrowers struggling to pay off their student debt.