(CNN) — The Covid-19 pandemic may have had a durable impact on the way Americans vote, with voting by mail remaining more popular in 2022 than it was pre-pandemic, according to new data released by the United States Election Assistance Commission.

The Election Administration and Voting Survey report, which compiles data from state and local election officials after each federal election, also found Election Day in-person voting rebounded from the pandemic lows of 2020.