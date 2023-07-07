YAKIMA, Wash. — More than three years after 58-year-old Linda Berukoff was found raped and beaten to death near the train tracks off of North First Street in Yakima, authorities have finally identified the man they believe killed her using DNA.

Yakima Police Detective Drew Shaw said they collected DNA samples the suspect left behind on Berukoff's body shortly after she was found dead on Jan. 30, 2020. The samples were sent off for testing, but the state crime lab didn't finish processing them until a year later. 