YAKIMA, Wash. — More than three years after 58-year-old Linda Berukoff was found raped and beaten to death near the train tracks off of North First Street in Yakima, authorities have finally identified the man they believe killed her using DNA.
Yakima Police Detective Drew Shaw said they collected DNA samples the suspect left behind on Berukoff's body shortly after she was found dead on Jan. 30, 2020. The samples were sent off for testing, but the state crime lab didn't finish processing them until a year later.
"It is frustrating as a detective to have to wait for that, but there really isn't a recourse for that," Shaw said. "Everybody is trying to get the same thing done across the state and they can only do it so fast.”
The DNA was entered into CODIS, the federal DNA database, but there were no hits in the system until earlier this year, when 21-year-old Timothy Harrison was required to enter his DNA into the database after he was convicted of a violent crime.
In that case, Harrison was arrested just two months after Berukoff's murder for brutally assaulting a different woman he had approached on the street to proposition for sex.
"She is not a prostitute and declined his request," Shaw said. "As she walked away, he intentionally ran her over with his vehicle.”
According to court documents, the woman was left with nine broken ribs, a punctured lung and a shattered femur that required surgery. Harrison pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and was sent to prison.
"Because of that, his DNA was taken and submitted into CODIS, which then allowed the CODIS hit for the Linda Berukoff case," Shaw said
According to court documents, Harrison admitted to killing Berukoff, telling police he was having sex with her when he picked up a rock and beat her with it, saying he “felt there was a demon inside of him that would flip up out of nowhere and it flipped.”
Shaw said due to the nature and timing of the incidents, there's a possibility that Harrison may have assaulted or raped other women who may not have reported it to the police.
"We were concerned that that he had done this before and we just didn't know about it," Shaw said.
Shaw said they want to make sure any potential victims feel safe coming forward and know that they will be listened to without judgement, regardless of what they may have been doing when they became a victim of a crime.
"We are not going to arrest you and and book you into jail because you admitted during the reporting of a crime that you engaged in prostitution," Shaw said. "That's just not going to happen.”
Shaw said while the wait to get DNA processed by the state crime lab or to get a DNA match in CODIS is often a long one, they hope they'll continue to see suspects being identified using DNA.
"We are dedicated to bringing justice to these families and we will continue to do so even if it takes us, like in this case, three years," Shaw said. "We're not gonna stop."
Harrison is currently being held in the Yakima County jail, where a judge has set his bail at $500,000. Authorities said due to the facts surrounding Berukoff's killing, the case meets the threshold for four different murder charges.
According to court documents, Harrison was charged with one count of first-degree murder because the killing was done with "premeditated intent" and a second count of first-degree murder because the killing occurred while he was committing the crime of rape in the first or second degree.
Court documents also show Harrison was charged with one count of second-degree murder for Berukoff's killing and a second charge of second-degree murder because that killing occurred while Harrison was in the course of committing another felony.
