PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 20 romance authors from across the Pacific Northwest will be celebrated at Inklings Bookshop in Yakima from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday as part of Bookstore Romance Day.
On Bookstore Romance Day, independent bookstores across the country hold events to support their local romance authors and celebrate them in a way indie booksellers haven't always been willing to do.
Apple Valley News Now's Emily Goodell spoke to several of those authors — including Shelli Stevens, Rachel Van Dyken, Eleanor Aldrick and Stacey Marie Brown — ahead of Saturday's event about their experiences as romance writers and the misconceptions people have about what they do.
Romance novels are a $1.44 billion dollar industry and are the most popular genre of books with readership growing all the time; in the first half of 2023, romance novel sales continued to increase, going up nearly 35% when at the same time, overall book sales saw a decline.
"BookTok and people on Instagram where they just have the hashtags for all the readers," author Shelli Stevens said. "It's so cool to see like, ‘No shame. This is what I'm reading.'"
Stevens is based out of the Seattle area and writes mostly contemporary romance, but also has a paranormal series that has just been re-released with new covers.
Despite her success, Stevens said she still has some people that will ask her, "When are you going to write a real book?" and that arguing with them often isn't worth it.
"You just kind of go, 'Huh, well, it's a real book that makes me real money,'" Stevens said. "There's real readers; I mean, you're discounting the readers when you brush that off."
Eleanor Aldrick, who writes age-gap romances, said people also often discount the writers behind romance novels by calling them bored housewives or insinuating that they write romance because they can't write other genres.
"Some people will think you’re flaky, flighty and not take you seriously and I think that couldn't be farther from the truth," Aldrick said. "I'm a lawyer, but I would rather be a writer a million times over because this is so much more fun and when you enjoy what you do, it makes life worth living. It really does."
It's something Rachel Van Dyken has also found to be true after writing nearly 150 romance novels since 2011, several of which have even been optioned for TV or film. She is currently based out of Idaho but grew up in the Lower Yakima Valley and formerly held the title of Miss Sunnyside.
Van Dyken said one misconception she frequently runs into is that people think writing romance is just about "one thing."
"[Romance] doesn't mean that you're writing just sex all the time," Van Dyken said. "I talk on a ton of different awesome topics that have really helped people."
Van Dyken said her inclusion of real-world struggles in her books has led to her receiving emails from readers who have cancer, are depressed and even those who are having suicidal thoughts.
"When you have someone that maybe was suicidal or had something going on and they email you on a whim because it just changed their life, it's more important for me to take my time out of my day to email them back and tell them they're okay and that they're strong than for me to focus on anything else that has to do with this industry," Van Dyken said.
Stacey Marie Brown — who writes everything from paranormal to contemporary to dystopian romance — said she remembers one girl who approached her at a convention and told her she was dealing with chronic pain and it was the first time in months she'd gotten out of bed.
"She's like, reading your books for however long she did, she goes 'I didn't feel pain. I was in another world,'" Brown said. "I just burst into tears. I was just like, that's why we do this. If I can give you guys like one moment of feeling better ... there's no better reason to write.”
The authors said while some people read romance to feel a connection that's missing in a life lived mostly online and others immerse themselves in the problems of others to forget their own, everyone takes something away from the experience.
“It's escapism; it's just beautiful," Stevens said. "It's a place where you can go and jump into another world. I think that's the beauty of it, especially now in today's world, when so many people need that brief moment, that dopamine hit of happiness.”
While happily ever afters aren't a guarantee in real life, the experts on romance said you can build your own moments of happiness by being yourself, by reading, writing and loving whatever you want and finding people who will support you and accept you just the way you are, because above all else, you are not alone.
