REGIONAL -- PetSmart's in Eastern Washington are hosting a donation drive to support the animals in need during the wildfires.
With limited resources going towards families and animals alike, PetSmart is asking the community for donations of animal food, puppy pads, and even toys or comfort items.
Tammy Falkner, the assistant manager, said there are PetSmart employees on the scene of the fires, bathing and grooming animals involved. Veterinarians are giving aid to the animals who are hurt.
"We have some major fires happening right now in Washington state." Falkner said, "PetSmart is actually doing a donation drive to help support the victims affected by the Spokane fires."
Those who are wanting to donate, don't have to physically be in the store to donate either.
After choosing in store pick-up online, choose one of the Spokane locations and enter in "Spokane Fires" as the pick-up name.
Falkner said the majority of the dogs they are helping have actually been in the fire and in need of items that may not be thought of.
"A lot of these dogs have actually unfortunately been in the fires, and need cleaned up. So, shampoo and combs, things like that could make a huge difference."
Falkner broke down in her ending statement, saying her thanks to the volunteers in Spokane.
"We're very impressed about the volunteer efforts that are happening in Spokane." Falkner said, "These days are very challenging for all of us, but by doing something small, like donating a can of food, you can make a big difference in this world."
The donation drive began today at the Kennewick, Walla Walla, Yakima and Wenatchee stores and is expected to go on indefinitely.
