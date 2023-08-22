Region PetSmarts donation drive during Spokane fires, wildfires - August 22, 2023
Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now

REGIONAL -- PetSmart's in Eastern Washington are hosting a donation drive to support the animals in need during the wildfires.

With limited resources going towards families and animals alike, PetSmart is asking the community for donations of animal food, puppy pads, and even toys or comfort items. 