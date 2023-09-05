People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sued defendant Michael Doughney after Doughney registered the domain name Peta.org and created a website entitled People Eating Tasty Animals, which was described as “a resource for those who enjoy eating meat, wearing fur and leather, hunting, and the fruits of scientific research”—a clear spoof or parody of the animal rights organization. At the bottom of the website was a text box: "Feeling lost? Offended? Perhaps you should, like, exit immediately,” which included a link to PETA's actual website.
In the lawsuit, PETA alleged that Doughney had infringed on its trademark with the creation of the site, which used the PETA acronym and was also diluting its trademark and cybersquatting. The district court that heard the case sided with PETA, making it clear that there can be legal consequences for those who intend to profit from using the parodied domain name if the domain name is identical or confusingly similar to the more famous name or mark.
Doughney later appealed the ruling to the circuit court, but the earlier ruling was affirmed.
YAKIMA, Wash. -- PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people involved with fatally shooting a dog. The dog was found near the intersection of Bell Telephone Road and Roza Creek Road.
It happened on August 20. A father and daughter found the 4-year-old Mastiff mix dog with bullet wounds. The dog was wearing a camouflage buckle collar.
Officials said the family was on the way to the veterinary hospital when the dog died.
“Someone not only shot this dog twice but also left her to suffer and die,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “Given the string of dog killings in Yakima County, PETA urges everyone to consider all dogs in the area at risk and to take precautions, and we urge anyone with information about any of these killings to come forward immediately before anyone else gets hurt.”
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
The case follows a recent increase of dog killings in the area. From March to May, five dogs were found dead and showed starvation and/or blunt force trauma.
For more information or to submit a tip on the case, click here.
To submit a tip over the phone, the tip line is 1(800)-222-TIPS.
