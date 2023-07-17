Pasco woman found dead, suspect arrested Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock Image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PASCO, Wash. -- A Pasco woman was found dead at the Bishop Skylstad Commons in the 300 Block of South 20th Avenue. Pasco Police Department responded to a call of a nonresponsive female in the early morning of Sunday, July 16.Upon further investigation, officers found her to be deceased. Authorities said the initial investigation led police to believe her death was a homicide. According to Pasco Police, evidence was collected at the scene and the suspect was identified. The suspect was later located in North Franklin County and was taken into custody.Authorities said, the suspect, Reymundo Carillo-Bojorgez was booked into the Franklin County Jail for Murder. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Violence Against Women In The United States Killing Of Antonio Zambrano-montes Pasco Pasco Police Department Pasco Police North Franklin County Franklin County Jail Bishop Washington Franklin County Reymundo Carillo- Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Pasco woman found dead, suspect arrested Child hit by car near Rimrock Lake survives thanks to new emergency airlift policy Massive fire on Brentwood in Richland, evacuations for homes in the area How America fell out of love with ice cream Law enforcement looking for suspect in early morning homicide case Latest News City of Yakima may cut summer events, close Fisher Golf Course due to budget issues Pasco woman found dead, suspect arrested Child hit by car near Rimrock Lake survives thanks to new emergency airlift policy Massive fire on Brentwood in Richland, evacuations for homes in the area Law enforcement looking for suspect in early morning homicide case More News