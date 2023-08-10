Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pasco School District lockout lifted after reports of police activity Pasco PASCO, Wash. -- The Pasco School District is building two new high schools and is searching for name suggestions from the community. The names will be evaluated by the High School Naming Committees using the criteria in PSD District Policy. The two high schools were approved to help reduce overcrowding in Pasco Schools.Key guidelines for name consideration:Local Significance: Names should be familiar and hold significance within the district.No Conflicting Names: Proposed names should avoid duplication with other schools within the district or neighboring districts.Living Persons: Unless exceptional circumstances apply, names of living individuals should be avoided.Committee Vetting: Each name suggestion will undergo thorough evaluation by the committee before submission to the Board.Potential Additional Guidelines: The Board of Directors may provide specific supplementary guidelines for the committee to consider. The suggestion period will stay open until August 21, 2023. To submit a name for the Comprehensive High School, click here.To submit a name for the Career & College Academy, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Family Benton and Franklin Counties GAL program looking for volunteers By Rylee Fitzgerald News 95th annual Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Grandview By Emily Goodell News Franklin Co. seniors, people with disabilities can apply for property tax exemptions By Emily Goodell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pasco, Washington Pasco Pasco School District Comprehensive High School Pasco Schools College Academy Career & College Academy Washington Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley High School Naming Committees Name Suggestions New High Schools Overcrowding Local Significance No Conflicting Names Living Persons Committee Vetting Board Of Directors Supplementary Guidelines Suggestion Period Copyright 2023 Community Involvement Educational Facilities Reduction Of Overcrowding School District Policy Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Latest News Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes More News