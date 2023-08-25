PASCO, Wash. -- The Pasco School District invited parents, students and community members to celebrate the opening of its new digital learning center.
The event took place Thursday at 4 p.m. to highlight the importance of the learning academy.
The four digital learning programs the academy offers are Pasco Innovative eXperiences and e-Learning (PIXeL), Internet Pasco Academy of Learning (iPAL), Pasco Parent Partnership (P3), and Virtual New Horizons High School which serves more than 600 students.
As more and more students turn towards digital learning, the need for a centralized location grew. For students in PDLA programs, the center is a space for small group instruction, family workshops and other in-person learning opportunities.
The programs offer flexibility, instruction and support students need to be successful. It offers "synchronous" learning where 80% of the time students will learning a specific times and the other 20% is flexible.
The director of the digital learning center Megan Hockadey said, "A mix of students are on the computer for 80% of their day. Some are only like periodically on the computer so digital means that they're at home. They're working off the computer office zoom. And we do come in and have them come face to face because of the social opportunities."
The PSD took on this project in March of 2022 with a total cost of just over $4 million.
