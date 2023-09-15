WASHINGTON STATE — Pacific Power customers in Washington state could see their power bills increase by several dollars a month starting in October
The company relies on a federal credit from the Bonneville Power Administration Residential Exchange Program to bring customer’s bills down, but with less credit this year, bills will be going up by 2.2%.
However, a popular option for many customers wanting to avoid high power bills in the summer and winter is Pacific Power's equal pay program, which creates a steady monthly payment amount based on a person's previous power usage and an estimate of how much they'll use for the rest of the year.
"You can actually set it up so that it averages out throughout the year," Pacific Power Spokesperson Tiffany Erickson said. "You know exactly how much you're going to have to pay each month, so you're not surprised by that."
“We're not going to call you and demand payments, so if you get a call from Pacific Power saying, 'You pay in 30 minutes or we're going to turn off your power,' that is a scam," Erickson said. "We don't threaten our customers. We work with our customers.”
Pacific Power has submitted the proposed changes to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for review. If approved, the changes would go into effect Oct 1.
Anyone who needs help managing their energy costs can call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070 to get help setting up an equal pay plan or help finding local resources to assist with making those payments.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.