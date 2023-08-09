#OperationBestFriend: Chad Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email #OperationBestFriend: Chad, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Video - August 9, 2023 Video play button #OperationBestFriend: Chad, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Video - August 9, 2023 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Show more Show less 0:46 #OperationBestFriend: Chad, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Video - August 9, 2023 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. 0:46 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: Chad Age: 2 years oldBreed: Black LabLocation: Tri-Cities Animal Shelter since JulyAdoption Fee: $50 - He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped.Forever Home Preferences: Somewhere active, willing to get outside with Chad. Does Chad do well with other animals or children?: Yes! Loves children and does well with both cats and dogs. Watch #OperationBestFriend every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest at 5 and 6 a.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Food & Recipes USDA announces rural school district grant recipients for school lunch initiative By Rylee Fitzgerald News No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chad 2 Years Old Black Lab Tri-cities Animal Shelter Adoption Fee: $50 Neutered Up-to-date On Vaccines Microchipped Active Lifestyle Outdoor Activities Loves Children Gets Along With Cats Gets Along With Dogs Good Morning Northwest Wednesday 5 A.m. 6 A.m. Labrador Retriever Shelter Since July Adoptable Dog Pet Adoption Rescued Dog Playful Energetic Social Friendly Well-behaved Family-friendly Pet Microchipping Vaccination Records Neutering Tri-cities Area Animal Rescue Forever Home Outdoor Enthusiast Animal Welfare Good Morning Northwest Segment Pet Care Animal Companionship Positive Adoption Experience Animal Shelter Adoption Responsible Pet Ownership Loving Home Furry Friend Dog Lover Cat Lover Dog-cat Interaction Weekly Adoption Feature Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes More News