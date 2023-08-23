#OperationBestFriend #2: Indiana Jones Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. On Operation Best Friend, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will feature one dog that's looking for a home every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest.On August 23, the dog of the day was Indiana Jones.Indiana Jones is a Border Collie mix, three-years-old, and looking for a home with a big fenced in yard to run and play in. While he hasn't gone through formal dog training, he does well on a leash and responds well to redirection. For families with other animals or kids, Indiana Jones will fit right in. He does great with kids of all ages and other cats and dogs. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has had Indiana Jones since July 18. He was found as a stray and was not claimed by a family during intake. Indiana Jones adoption fee is $50, which covers his neutering, up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping. The family who decides to adopt any of the pets featured weekly will receive a $50 gift card to Paws Natural Pet Emporium. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is located at 1312 South 18th Avenue in Pasco, no appointment needed. Watch #OperationBestFriend every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest at 5 and 6 a.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Corey Carrier Indiana Jones A Chrám Zkázy Indiana Jones Northwest Tri-cities Animal Shelter Paws Natural Pet Emporium Operation Best Friend Wednesday Good Morning Northwest August 23 Border Collie Mix Three-years-old Fenced Yard Leash Redirection Kids Cats Dogs Adoption Fee Neutering Vaccinations Microchipping Gift Card 1312 South 18th Avenue Pasco No Appointment Watch 5 A.m. 6 A.m. Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns Cool Night Night...ice Day Tomorrow...Rain on Friday RSD leans into social-emotional learning with CharacterStrong program expansion ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window City of Yakima plans to rezone property to allow for mental health clinic at Camp Hope Latest News PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns City of Yakima plans to rezone property to allow for mental health clinic at Camp Hope Yakima City Council's potential budget cuts put focus on vacant positions More News