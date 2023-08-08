'Operation Christmas Child' filling shoeboxes full of school supplies for kids in need Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 23517690_297873390616801_2968948265553264694_n_1510628748895_9321637_ver1-0.jpg Operation Christmas Child hopes to send 7,500 shoeboxes to children this holiday season REGIONAL -- As the school year approaches, local families from Yakima and Kennewick are filling shoeboxes with school supplies for children overseas. The shoeboxes will include school supplies, care items and toys.The boxes will be delivered to children in need in more than 100 countries and is expected to reach more than 11 million children. The upcoming National Collection Week, scheduled from November 13 to 20, presents an opportunity for participation.People can also contribute by donating $10 per shoebox gift through the "Follow Your Box" initiative, offering a tracking label to trace its final destination.Since its inception in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has amassed and distributed over 209 million meticulously curated shoeboxes, impacting children across more than 170 countries and territories.This year holds particular significance as the project commemorates its 30th year of compassionate service.For more information on how to participate, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Arson investigation underway in Walla Walla Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Red Cross offering $10 e-gift to those who donate blood Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Operation Christmas Child Gifts Essentials Children In Need Back-to-school Deals School Supplies Personal Care Items Toys Shoeboxes Samaritan's Purse Global Initiative Education Justin Thomas Southeast Asia Access To Basics National Collection Week Donate Follow Your Box Tracking Label Online Shopping Virtual Gifts Age And Gender-specific Gifts Personalization Spreading Hope Collaboration With Churches Message Of Jesus Christ 30th Anniversary Locations Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Latest News No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder West Nile Virus found in Grant County More News