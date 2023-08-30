Operation Best Friend: Success! Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Operation Best Friend: Success! Chad and Indiana Jones VO On Operation Best Friend, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will feature one dog that's looking for a home every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest.Two of our previous furry friends, Chad and Indiana Jones, found a forever home!Both adopting families saw Chad and Indiana Jones featured on Good Morning Northwest. Both families have received their $50 gift card to Paw's Natural Pet Emporium and have their furry friends settling in at home. The family who decides to adopt any of the pets featured weekly will receive a $50 gift card to Paws Natural Pet Emporium. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is located at 1312 South 18th Avenue in Pasco, no appointment needed. Watch #OperationBestFriend every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest at 5 and 6 a.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act By Emily Goodell Features Tri-City Americans signs multi-year deal with Jacobs Radio Anna Trejo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Operation Best Friend Tri-cities Animal Shelter Dog Adoption Good Morning Northwest Chad Indiana Jones Forever Home Adopting Families Gift Card Paw's Natural Pet Emporium Furry Friends Settling In Adopt Pets Weekly Feature Pasco 18th Avenue No Appointment Watch Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Operation Best Friend: Success! Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act More News