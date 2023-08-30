Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin VO On Operation Best Friend, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will feature one dog that's looking for a home every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest.On August 30, the dog of the day was Punkin.Punkin is a Pitbull mix, three-years-old, and looking for a home with a big fenced in yard to run and play in. For families with other animals or kids, Punkin would prefer to be the only animal in the home but does great with kids and loves to play.The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has had Punkin since June 29.Punkin's adoption fee is $50, which covers her spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping. The family who decides to adopt any of the pets featured weekly will receive a $50 gift card to Paws Natural Pet Emporium. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is located at 1312 South 18th Avenue in Pasco, no appointment needed. Watch #OperationBestFriend every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest at 5 and 6 a.m.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Crime Royal City man critically injured after being thrown through windshield in crash Erin Wencl News Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act By Emily Goodell Features Tri-City Americans signs multi-year deal with Jacobs Radio Anna Trejo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Operation Best Friend Tri-cities Animal Shelter Wednesday Good Morning Northwest Punkin Pitbull Mix Three-years-old Home Fenced Yard Family Other Animals Kids Play Adoption Fee Spay/neuter Vaccinations Microchipping Gift Card Paws Natural Pet Emporium Pasco 1312 South 18th Avenue Watch 5 A.m. 6 A.m. Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Operation Best Friend: Success! Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act More News