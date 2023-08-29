Open house for Walla Walla playground improvements Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save pioneer-park_1573701071542-jpg_39625496_ver1-0.jpg Walla Walla teen charged with raping girl in Pioneer Park bathroom WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- The City of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two open houses to discuss the Pioneer Park Playground Improvements Project. Residents of Walla Walla will be able to ask questions and provide feedback.Both open houses will be held at the Pioneer park playground in Walla Walla on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on September 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.In 2019 committee was formed to come up with a concept and how to fund a new playground to replace the current Pioneer Park which was built in 2003.The new concept with consist of natural play elements like hills and logs which will make the playground more sustainable and maintenance easier. The City of Walla Walla's goal for the new park is to create an engaging, open and accessible space for everyone, not just kids. For more information, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington By Emily Goodell News Pendleton Annual Children's Rodeo in September Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Local News Fire crews battling wildfire in Benton County, section of Bob Olson PKWY closed Erin Wencl Alyssa Warner Morgan Huff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walla Walla Parks Recreation Department Open Houses Pioneer Park Playground Improvements Project Residents Questions Feedback September 9 September 21 2019 Committee Concept Funding Natural Play Elements Sustainability Maintenance Engaging Accessible Everyone Information Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Royal City man critically injured after being thrown through windshield in crash ESD 123 names selection to fill Richland School Board position Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act Fire crews battling wildfire in Benton County, section of Bob Olson PKWY closed Latest News Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Operation Best Friend: Success! Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act Walla Walla High School ranks top 40% in the nation More News