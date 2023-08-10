One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2 Portland officers injured in crash with ambulance 2 Portland officers injured in crash with ambulance STEVENS CO., Wash. -- One person was found dead and two other were injured after a head-on crash on State Route 395.It happened just after 12 a.m. Thursday morning when Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to a call for help.WSP said the crash happened north of Loon Lake when a Toyota was driving southbound in the northbound lane and hit a GMC traveling northbound. Officials said, the driver of the Toyota Tyler Philip, 27, died at the time of the crash and family was notified.The driver of the GMC, 26, was life-flighted to a hospital and the passenger, 45, was injured but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to authorities.According to WSP, the cause of the crash was determined to be reckless driving. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adirondack Park Loon Lake, New York Stevens Co. Loon Pacific Loon Black-throated Loon Loon Lake Car Crash Driver Washington Stevens County Wash. (abbreviation For Washington State) Head-on Crash State Route 395 Washington State Patrol Troopers Toyota Gmc Fatal Accident Injured Individuals Tyler Philip Life-flighted Refused Medical Treatment Reckless Driving Crash Investigation Call For Help Thursday Morning Northbound Lane Southbound Direction Officials Family Notification Hospital Transport Traffic Collision Traffic Safety Accident Investigation Passenger Injury Traffic Regulations Road Safety Vehicle Collision Road Incident Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames Latest News Breezy Evening...Nice Saturday...Heatwave Next Week Community involvement in planning prep for new Tri-Cities high schools Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake More News