Voters across Washington state are already receiving ballots for the primary election, but what's on that ballot or whether you get one at all, depends on where you live.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said while primary elections aren't always the most popular or exciting for voters, but it’s a time where just a few votes can change everything.
"Primary elections are oftentimes decided by a very small margin because a lot of people don't participate, therefore, it's important that you participate if you have a ballot," Ross said.
It’s a chance for Selah residents to pick a mayor, for Naches homeowners to vote on a levy lid lift to help firefighers keep up with inflation and for Lower Valley residents to decide whether they’re willing to agree to create a public hospital district that could tax them for funds to support local healthcare.
"Make sure you don't confuse the fact that this is a vote for the formation and the people who have signed up to become managers of the district are on the ballot also, but the tax that would support the district will be coming in the future if this measure passes," Ross said.
It's one of the many issues voters will be asked on the primary ballot, but Ross said not everyone will receive one, depending on where they live.
"The only people who are receiving ballots are people who live in an area where there's a district that has more than two people running for a position," Ross said.
Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said the only position that met that threshold in Franklin County is a position on the Connell City Council, which means only people who live in the city limits will get a ballot.
Beaton said they did have to hold a special filing period for 15 positions earlier this year after no candidates applied during the open filing period. He said they did receive candidate filings for 10 of those positions during the open filing period.
However, those positions will not appear on the ballot until the general election in November because they had two or fewer candidates each. He said there are still five positions that are vacant.
"There is a process by which those can be filled ... by the districts," Beaton said.
Beaton said after the open filing period and special filing period, the auditor's office is no longer in charge of that process.
Anyone who hasn't received a primary ballot can go to vote.wa.gov to see if they should be getting one soon. Auditors ask that when signing your ballot, you use your normal signature to make sure it matches what they have on file and provide a phone number for them to reach you if there's an issue with that signature.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.